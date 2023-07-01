Daniel Bellinger: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Daniel Bellinger is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New York Giants kick off their season in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.
Daniel Bellinger Injury Status
Bellinger is currently not listed as injured.
Daniel Bellinger 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|35 TAR, 30 REC, 268 YDS, 2 TD
|1 CAR, 2 YDS (2.0 YPC), 1 TD
Daniel Bellinger Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|45.00
|259
|35
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|20.07
|392
|62
|2023 ADP
|-
|315
|38
Daniel Bellinger 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Panthers
|1
|1
|16
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|5
|4
|40
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|3
|3
|23
|0
|Week 5
|@Packers
|3
|2
|22
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|5
|5
|38
|1
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 13
|Commanders
|5
|5
|24
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 15
|@Commanders
|4
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|27
|0
|Week 17
|Colts
|3
|3
|42
|0
|Wild Card
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|17
|1
|Divisional
|@Eagles
|3
|1
|4
|0
