The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Daniel Jones and the New York Giants opening the year with a matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Daniel Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Daniel Jones NFL MVP Odds

Daniel Jones 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 317-for-472 (67.2%), 3,205 YDS (6.8 YPA), 15 TD, 5 INT 120 CAR, 708 YDS, 7 TD

Daniel Jones Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 289.00 9 9 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 281.81 11 11 2023 ADP - 109 14

Daniel Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Titans 17 21 188 2 1 6 25 0 Week 2 Panthers 22 34 176 1 0 10 21 0 Week 3 Cowboys 20 37 196 0 1 9 79 0 Week 4 Bears 8 13 71 0 0 6 68 2 Week 5 @Packers 21 27 217 0 0 10 37 0 Week 6 Ravens 19 27 173 2 0 6 6 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 19 30 202 1 0 11 107 1 Week 8 @Seahawks 17 31 176 0 0 6 20 0 Week 10 Texans 13 17 197 2 0 5 24 0 Week 11 Lions 27 44 341 1 2 7 50 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 21 35 228 1 0 3 14 0 Week 13 Commanders 25 31 200 1 0 12 71 0 Week 14 Eagles 18 27 169 1 0 4 26 1 Week 15 @Commanders 21 32 160 0 0 10 35 0 Week 16 @Vikings 30 42 334 1 1 4 34 0 Week 17 Colts 19 24 177 2 0 11 91 2 Wild Card @Vikings 24 35 301 2 0 17 78 0 Divisional @Eagles 15 27 135 0 1 6 24 0

