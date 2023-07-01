DaQuan Jones: 2023 Stats & Injury News
DaQuan Jones is ready to hit the gridiron on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the Buffalo Bills square off against the New York Jets in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
DaQuan Jones Injury Status
Jones is currently not on the injury report.
Is Jones your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
DaQuan Jones 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|38 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Rep Jones and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Bills Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
DaQuan Jones 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|0.5
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|1.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|0.5
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Patriots
|0.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.