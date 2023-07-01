The 2023 season kicks off for Darnay Holmes when the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys play at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Darnay Holmes Injury Status

Holmes is currently listed as active.

Darnay Holmes 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 38 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Darnay Holmes 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Titans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 7 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 8 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Texans 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 11 Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 2 Week 14 Eagles 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 15 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 16 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 17 Colts 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Wild Card @Vikings 0.0 2.0 6 0 0 Divisional @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

