With +12500 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Darren Waller is a long shot for the award (50th-best odds in league).

Want to bet on Darren Waller? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Darren Waller 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +12500 50th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Darren Waller Insights

Waller contributed with 388 receiving yards on 28 catches (43 targets) with three TDs last season. He delivered 43.1 yards per tilt.

The Giants threw the football on 50.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 50.0% of the time. Their offense was 15th in the league in points scored.

New York compiled 185.7 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 14th, allowing 214 passing yards per contest.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Giants Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Saquon Barkley +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Daniel Jones +8000 (22nd in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Kayvon Thibodeaux +5000 (18th in NFL) Darren Waller +12500 (50th in NFL) Leonard Williams +20000 (51st in NFL) Azeez Ojulari +25000 (71st in NFL) Isaiah Hodgins +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.