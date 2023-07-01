The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Dawson Knox and the Buffalo Bills opening the year with a tilt versus the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Dawson Knox Injury Status

Knox is currently listed as active.

Dawson Knox 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 65 TAR, 48 REC, 517 YDS, 6 TD

Dawson Knox Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 87.70 157 9 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 66.84 222 23 2023 ADP - 176 20

Other Bills Players

Dawson Knox 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 2 1 5 0 Week 2 Titans 5 4 41 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 4 4 25 0 Week 4 @Ravens 6 3 40 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 3 3 37 1 Week 8 Packers 3 2 10 1 Week 9 @Jets 4 3 25 0 Week 10 Vikings 6 4 57 0 Week 11 Browns 7 7 70 0 Week 12 @Lions 2 2 17 0 Week 13 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Jets 7 4 41 1 Week 15 Dolphins 8 6 98 1 Week 16 @Bears 5 3 38 1 Week 18 Patriots 2 2 13 1 Wild Card Dolphins 5 3 20 1 Divisional Bengals 7 5 65 0

