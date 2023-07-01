Dawson Knox: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Dawson Knox and the Buffalo Bills opening the year with a tilt versus the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.
Dawson Knox Injury Status
Knox is currently listed as active.
Dawson Knox 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|65 TAR, 48 REC, 517 YDS, 6 TD
Dawson Knox Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|87.70
|157
|9
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|66.84
|222
|23
|2023 ADP
|-
|176
|20
Other Bills Players
Dawson Knox 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Titans
|5
|4
|41
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|4
|4
|25
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|6
|3
|40
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|3
|3
|37
|1
|Week 8
|Packers
|3
|2
|10
|1
|Week 9
|@Jets
|4
|3
|25
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|6
|4
|57
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|7
|7
|70
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|7
|4
|41
|1
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|8
|6
|98
|1
|Week 16
|@Bears
|5
|3
|38
|1
|Week 18
|Patriots
|2
|2
|13
|1
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|5
|3
|20
|1
|Divisional
|Bengals
|7
|5
|65
|0
