Deonte Banks is +2000 to capture the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are eighth-best in the league.

Deonte Banks 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +2000 8th Bet $100 to win $2,000

Deonte Banks Insights

The Giants totaled 185.7 passing yards per game on offense last season (26th in the NFL), and they ranked 14th defensively with 214 passing yards allowed per game.

New York ranked 27th in run defense last year (144.2 rushing yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 148.2 rushing yards per game.

All Giants Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Saquon Barkley +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Daniel Jones +8000 (22nd in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Kayvon Thibodeaux +5000 (18th in NFL) Darren Waller +12500 (50th in NFL) Leonard Williams +20000 (51st in NFL) Azeez Ojulari +25000 (71st in NFL) Isaiah Hodgins +25000 (112th in NFL)

