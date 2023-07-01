In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Deonte Banks and the New York Giants will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Banks' numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Deonte Banks Injury Status

Banks is currently listed as active.

Deonte Banks 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 55 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 11 Pass Def.

Other Giants Players

Deonte Banks 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 2 Week 2 @Cardinals 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 4 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 6 @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Commanders 0.0 0.0 7 1 1 Week 8 Jets 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Week 9 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 10 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 11 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 14 Packers 0.0 1.0 12 0 1

