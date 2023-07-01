Dexter Lawrence is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New York Giants kick off their season in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Dexter Lawrence Injury Status

Lawrence is currently listed as active.

Is Lawrence your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Dexter Lawrence 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 68 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 7.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Rep Lawrence and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Giants Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dexter Lawrence 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 Panthers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 Bears 2.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Packers 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 1.0 1.0 1 0 1 Week 7 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 Texans 1.0 1.0 5 0 1 Week 11 Lions 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 13 Commanders 1.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 14 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Commanders 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Vikings 0.0 1.0 6 0 1 Week 17 Colts 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Wild Card @Vikings 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Divisional @Eagles 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.