The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .227 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (44 of 67), with more than one hit 11 times (16.4%).

He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.9% of his games this season, LeMahieu has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 34.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.0%.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .268 AVG .183 .326 OBP .250 .457 SLG .292 13 XBH 8 5 HR 2 18 RBI 8 34/9 K/BB 34/11 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings