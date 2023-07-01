Ed Oliver: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Ed Oliver is set to take the field on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the Buffalo Bills square off against the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Ed Oliver Injury Status
Oliver is currently listed as active.
Ed Oliver 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|34 Tackles (9.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.
Ed Oliver 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|0.5
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|0.0
|3.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|1.0
|2.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|1.0
|2.0
|4
|0
|2
|Week 18
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
