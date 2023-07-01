Gabriel Davis: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Gabriel Davis is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Buffalo Bills kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Jets on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.
Gabriel Davis Injury Status
Davis is currently not listed as injured.
Gabriel Davis 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|93 TAR, 48 REC, 836 YDS, 7 TD
Gabriel Davis Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|123.60
|101
|24
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|121.59
|100
|29
|2023 ADP
|-
|92
|38
Gabriel Davis 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|5
|4
|88
|1
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|6
|3
|37
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|3
|1
|13
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|6
|3
|171
|2
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|6
|3
|74
|1
|Week 8
|Packers
|7
|2
|35
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|5
|2
|33
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|10
|6
|93
|1
|Week 11
|Browns
|7
|5
|68
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|5
|4
|38
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|7
|2
|15
|1
|Week 14
|Jets
|4
|3
|31
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|6
|4
|56
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|6
|3
|45
|1
|Week 18
|Patriots
|10
|3
|39
|0
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|113
|1
|Divisional
|Bengals
|4
|2
|34
|0
