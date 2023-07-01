Gabriel Davis is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Buffalo Bills kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Jets on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.

Gabriel Davis Injury Status

Davis is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Gabriel Davis NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Gabriel Davis 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 93 TAR, 48 REC, 836 YDS, 7 TD

Gabriel Davis Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 123.60 101 24 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 121.59 100 29 2023 ADP - 92 38

Gabriel Davis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 5 4 88 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 6 3 37 0 Week 4 @Ravens 3 1 13 0 Week 5 Steelers 6 3 171 2 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 3 74 1 Week 8 Packers 7 2 35 0 Week 9 @Jets 5 2 33 0 Week 10 Vikings 10 6 93 1 Week 11 Browns 7 5 68 0 Week 12 @Lions 5 4 38 0 Week 13 @Patriots 7 2 15 1 Week 14 Jets 4 3 31 0 Week 15 Dolphins 6 4 56 0 Week 16 @Bears 6 3 45 1 Week 18 Patriots 10 3 39 0 Wild Card Dolphins 9 6 113 1 Divisional Bengals 4 2 34 0

