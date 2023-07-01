Garrett Wilson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Garrett Wilson's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 11 with a Week 1 contest that pits the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. Gametime is slated for 8:15 PM ET.
Garrett Wilson Injury Status
Wilson is currently not on the injury report.
Garrett Wilson 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|147 TAR, 83 REC, 1,103 YDS, 4 TD
Garrett Wilson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|132.70
|87
|21
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|154.05
|66
|9
|2023 ADP
|-
|21
|10
Garrett Wilson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|8
|4
|52
|0
|Week 2
|@Browns
|14
|8
|102
|2
|Week 3
|Bengals
|11
|6
|60
|0
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|6
|2
|41
|0
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|4
|3
|27
|0
|Week 6
|@Packers
|5
|1
|8
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|4
|4
|24
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|7
|6
|115
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|9
|8
|92
|0
|Week 11
|@Patriots
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|8
|5
|95
|2
|Week 13
|@Vikings
|15
|8
|162
|0
|Week 14
|@Bills
|7
|6
|78
|0
|Week 15
|Lions
|9
|4
|98
|0
|Week 16
|Jaguars
|9
|4
|30
|0
|Week 17
|@Seahawks
|11
|3
|18
|0
|Week 18
|@Dolphins
|17
|9
|89
|0
