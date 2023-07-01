Garrett Wilson's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 11 with a Week 1 contest that pits the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. Gametime is slated for 8:15 PM ET.

Garrett Wilson Injury Status

Wilson is currently not on the injury report.

Garrett Wilson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 147 TAR, 83 REC, 1,103 YDS, 4 TD

Garrett Wilson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 132.70 87 21 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 154.05 66 9 2023 ADP - 21 10

Garrett Wilson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 8 4 52 0 Week 2 @Browns 14 8 102 2 Week 3 Bengals 11 6 60 0 Week 4 @Steelers 6 2 41 0 Week 5 Dolphins 4 3 27 0 Week 6 @Packers 5 1 8 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 4 24 0 Week 8 Patriots 7 6 115 0 Week 9 Bills 9 8 92 0 Week 11 @Patriots 3 2 12 0 Week 12 Bears 8 5 95 2 Week 13 @Vikings 15 8 162 0 Week 14 @Bills 7 6 78 0 Week 15 Lions 9 4 98 0 Week 16 Jaguars 9 4 30 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 11 3 18 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 17 9 89 0

