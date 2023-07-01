Gary Brightwell: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Gary Brightwell is set to hit the field on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the New York Giants square off against the Dallas Cowboys in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Gary Brightwell Injury Status
Brightwell is currently listed as active.
Is Brightwell your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Gary Brightwell 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|31 CAR, 141 YDS (4.5 YPC), 1 TD
|8 TAR, 5 REC, 39 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Brightwell and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Gary Brightwell Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|24.00
|333
|76
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|22.77
|371
|102
|2023 ADP
|-
|350
|96
Other Giants Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Gary Brightwell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Panthers
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Packers
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|5
|31
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|5
|23
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Colts
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Eagles
|11
|60
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Divisional
|@Eagles
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.