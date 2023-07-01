Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Athletics.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .248 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks.

Torres has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 79 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.8% of them.

He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season (24.1%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 34 .236 AVG .263 .326 OBP .320 .420 SLG .409 13 XBH 11 8 HR 4 20 RBI 12 27/21 K/BB 18/12 5 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings