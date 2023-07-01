The 2023 campaign kicks off for Hamsah Nasirildeen when the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills square off at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Hamsah Nasirildeen Injury Status

Nasirildeen is currently listed as active.

Hamsah Nasirildeen 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Jets Players

Hamsah Nasirildeen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 16 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

