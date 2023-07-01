Might the New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +20000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Igor Shesterkin's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Vezina Trophy Odds: +1400 (6th in NHL)

Think Igor Shesterkin will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Igor Shesterkin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 19 Goaltending Record -- 12-7-0 Shots Against 18.77 563 Goals Against 2.86 53 Saves 17 510 Save % -- 0.906

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Igor Shesterkin's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

ESPN+,Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.