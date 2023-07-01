Igor Shesterkin 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Might the New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +20000.
Igor Shesterkin's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +1400 (6th in NHL)
Igor Shesterkin 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|19
|Goaltending Record
|--
|12-7-0
|Shots Against
|18.77
|563
|Goals Against
|2.86
|53
|Saves
|17
|510
|Save %
|--
|0.906
Igor Shesterkin's Next Game
- Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
