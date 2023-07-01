In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin is currently +1400 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Igor Shesterkin's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +1400 (6th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Igor Shesterkin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 19 Goaltending Record -- 12-7-0 Shots Against 18.77 563 Goals Against 2.86 53 Saves 17.00 510 Save % -- 0.906

Igor Shesterkin's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

