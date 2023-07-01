In terms of odds to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for 2023-24, the New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley is currently +1000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Immanuel Quickley Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +1000 (6th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $1000)

Immanuel Quickley 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 15.0 389 Rebounds 2.8 74 Assists 2.7 69 Steals 0.6 15 Blocks 0.1 3 FG% 44.4% 132-for-297 3P% 38.3% 54-for-141

Immanuel Quickley's Next Game

Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI

