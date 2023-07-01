The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Isaiah Hodgins and the New York Giants opening the year with a matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Isaiah Hodgins Injury Status

Hodgins is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Isaiah Hodgins NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Isaiah Hodgins 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 48 TAR, 37 REC, 392 YDS, 4 TD

Isaiah Hodgins Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 63.20 206 72 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 82.17 191 68 2023 ADP - 206 73

Isaiah Hodgins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Steelers 6 4 41 0 Week 10 Texans 2 2 41 0 Week 11 Lions 3 3 29 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 4 3 31 0 Week 13 Commanders 6 5 44 1 Week 14 Eagles 6 4 38 1 Week 15 @Commanders 4 4 37 0 Week 16 @Vikings 12 8 89 1 Week 17 Colts 5 4 42 1 Wild Card @Vikings 9 8 105 1 Divisional @Eagles 2 1 3 0

