Isaiah Hodgins: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Isaiah Hodgins and the New York Giants opening the year with a matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.
Isaiah Hodgins Injury Status
Hodgins is currently not on the injured list.
Is Hodgins your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Isaiah Hodgins NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Isaiah Hodgins 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|48 TAR, 37 REC, 392 YDS, 4 TD
Rep Hodgins and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Isaiah Hodgins Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|63.20
|206
|72
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|82.17
|191
|68
|2023 ADP
|-
|206
|73
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Isaiah Hodgins 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Steelers
|6
|4
|41
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|2
|2
|41
|0
|Week 11
|Lions
|3
|3
|29
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|4
|3
|31
|0
|Week 13
|Commanders
|6
|5
|44
|1
|Week 14
|Eagles
|6
|4
|38
|1
|Week 15
|@Commanders
|4
|4
|37
|0
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|12
|8
|89
|1
|Week 17
|Colts
|5
|4
|42
|1
|Wild Card
|@Vikings
|9
|8
|105
|1
|Divisional
|@Eagles
|2
|1
|3
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.