Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .247 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 30 of 57 games this season (52.6%), including multiple hits nine times (15.8%).
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in 12 games this year (21.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|.232
|AVG
|.262
|.267
|OBP
|.308
|.354
|SLG
|.405
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|9/3
|K/BB
|21/6
|5
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 81 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (4-5) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.