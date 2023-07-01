The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2 will feature J.J. Spaun in the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 on offer.

J.J. Spaun Insights

Spaun has finished below par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Spaun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Spaun has had an average finish of 40th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Spaun has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 30 -6 278 0 17 1 2 $2.1M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Spaun's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 21st.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Spaun finished eighth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Detroit Golf Club will play at 7,370 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,024.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Spaun has played i the last year (7,295 yards) is 75 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Spaun's Last Time Out

Spaun finished in the ninth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 59th percentile among all competitors.

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Spaun was better than just 29% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Spaun failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged two).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Spaun carded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Spaun carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that most recent competition, Spaun carded a bogey or worse on three of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Spaun ended the Travelers Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Spaun carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

