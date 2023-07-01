Jalen Brunson 2023-24 NBA Clutch POY Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks is +6600 to win the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Brunson.
Jalen Brunson Clutch POY Odds
- Clutch Player Odds: +6600 (18th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $6600)
- MVP Odds: +25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
Jalen Brunson 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|27
|Points
|25.3
|682
|Rebounds
|4.0
|108
|Assists
|5.9
|158
|Steals
|1.1
|31
|Blocks
|0.1
|2
|FG%
|47.2%
|240-for-508
|3P%
|45.8%
|81-for-177
Jalen Brunson's Next Game
- Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:30 PM
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI
