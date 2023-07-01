Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks is +25000 to take home the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Brunson.

Jalen Brunson MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Clutch Player Odds: +6600 (18th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $6600)

Jalen Brunson 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Points 25.3 682 Rebounds 4 108 Assists 5.9 158 Steals 1.1 31 Blocks 0.1 2 FG% 47.2% 240-for-508 3P% 45.8% 81-for-177

Jalen Brunson's Next Game

Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI

