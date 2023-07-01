At the 2023 Women's World Cup, Jamaica is +4000 to win Group F. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Jamaica is +50000.

Jamaica: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +50000 27 3 Odds to Win Group F +4000 24 3

Jamaica: Last World Cup Performance

Jamaica's run at the 2019 World Cup ended at the group stage, with zero points in three games. Havana Solaun was its top scorer at the 2019 World Cup with one goal.

Jamaica: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff France July 23 6:00 AM ET - - Panama July 29 8:30 AM ET - - Brazil August 2 6:00 AM ET - -

Jamaica Roster

Name Age Number Club Konya Plummer 25 - - Allyson Swaby 26 17 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Den-Den Blackwood 26 14 - Vyan Sampson 27 3 Heart of Midlothian WFC (Scotland) Sydney Schneider 23 1 Sparta Prague (Czechia) Liya Brooks 18 - - Rebecca Spencer 32 13 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Drew Spence 30 9 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Khadija Shaw 26 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Cheyna Matthews 29 - Chicago Red Stars (United States) Jody Brown 21 10 Florida State University (United States) Paige Bailey-Gayle 21 16 Crystal Palace (England) Trudi Carter 28 18 - Chantelle Swaby 24 4 FC Fleury (France) Tiernny Wiltshire 25 19 - Kiki Van Zanten 21 15 University of Notre Dame (United States) Havana Solaun 30 6 Houston Dash (United States) Atlanta Primus 26 20 London City Lionesses (England) Tiffany Cameron 31 - - Kameron Simmonds 19 - University of Tennessee (United States) Peyton McNamara 21 - Ohio State University (United States) Solai Washington 18 - - Kayla McKenna 26 - Rangers LFC (Scotland)

