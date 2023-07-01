James Cook is ready to hit the field on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the Buffalo Bills collide with the New York Jets in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

James Cook Injury Status

Cook is currently listed as active.

Check Out James Cook NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

James Cook 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 89 CAR, 507 YDS (5.7 YPC), 2 TD 32 TAR, 21 REC, 180 YDS, 1 TD

James Cook Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 84.70 168 42 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 146.32 73 27 2023 ADP - 74 31

James Cook 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Rams 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Titans 11 53 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 1 3 0 4 37 0 Week 4 @Ravens 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 4 31 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Packers 5 35 0 1 41 0 Week 9 @Jets 4 15 0 2 18 0 Week 10 Vikings 5 22 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Browns 11 86 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 2 4 0 2 14 0 Week 13 @Patriots 14 64 0 6 41 0 Week 14 Jets 4 6 0 1 9 0 Week 15 Dolphins 5 34 0 2 5 1 Week 16 @Bears 11 99 1 1 9 0 Week 18 Patriots 9 45 0 2 6 0 Wild Card Dolphins 12 39 1 0 0 0 Divisional Bengals 5 13 0 0 0 0

