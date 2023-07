In the 2023 Women's World Cup, Japan is +400 to finish first in Group C. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Japan is +3500.

Japan: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +3500 11 2 Odds to Win Group C +400 12 2

Japan: Last World Cup Performance

Yui Hasegawa and Mana Iwabuchi were its leading scorers at the 2019 World Cup, with one goal each.

Japan: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Zambia July 22 3:00 AM ET - - Costa Rica July 26 1:00 AM ET - - Spain July 31 3:00 AM ET - -

Japan Roster

Name Age Number Club Hana Takahashi 23 20 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Risa Shimizu 27 2 West Ham United FC Women (England) Moeka Minami 24 3 AS Roma (Italy) Kiko Seike 26 22 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Miyabi Moriya 26 - INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Shiori Miyake 27 5 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Rion Ishikawa 20 6 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Saki Kumagai 32 4 AS Roma (Italy) Momoko Tanaka 23 18 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Ayaka Yamashita 27 1 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Chika Hirao 26 21 Albirex Niigata (Japan) Hikaru Naomoto 29 8 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Aoba Fujino 19 20 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Mina Tanaka 29 11 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Remina Chiba 24 - JEF United Ichihara Chiba (Japan) Hina Sugita 26 15 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Yui Hasegawa 26 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Fuka Nagano 24 8 Liverpool LFC (England) Hinata Miyazawa 23 7 Mynavi Sendai Ladies (Japan) Riko Ueki 23 9 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Jun Endo 23 13 Angel City FC (United States) Honoka Hayashi 25 16 West Ham United FC Women (England) Maika Hamano 19 23 Hammarby IF (Sweden)

