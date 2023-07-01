Jarrad Davis' 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys. Gametime is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET.

Jarrad Davis Injury Status

Davis is currently listed as active.

Jarrad Davis 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 14 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Giants Players

Jarrad Davis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 10 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 14 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Eagles 0.5 1.0 11 0 0 Wild Card @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Divisional @Eagles 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

