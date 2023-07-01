Jason Pinnock's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.

Jason Pinnock Injury Status

Pinnock is currently not listed as injured.

Jason Pinnock 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 40 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Jason Pinnock 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 10 Texans 1.5 1.0 4 0 0 Week 11 Lions 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 13 Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 14 Eagles 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 15 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 16 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Divisional @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

