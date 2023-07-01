The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Jeremy Ruckert and the New York Jets opening the year with a matchup versus the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Jeremy Ruckert Injury Status

Ruckert is currently not on the injury report.

Jeremy Ruckert 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
2 TAR, 1 REC, 8 YDS, 0 TD

Jeremy Ruckert Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 0.80 547 106
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 16.00 422 71
2023 ADP - 485 71

Jeremy Ruckert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 2 @Browns 1 0 0 0
Week 18 @Dolphins 1 1 8 0

