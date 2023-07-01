Jeremy Ruckert: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Jeremy Ruckert and the New York Jets opening the year with a matchup versus the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.
Jeremy Ruckert Injury Status
Ruckert is currently not on the injury report.
Jeremy Ruckert 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|2 TAR, 1 REC, 8 YDS, 0 TD
Jeremy Ruckert Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|0.80
|547
|106
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|16.00
|422
|71
|2023 ADP
|-
|485
|71
Jeremy Ruckert 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Dolphins
|1
|1
|8
|0
