Jihad Ward's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys. Gametime is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET.

Jihad Ward Injury Status

Ward is currently listed as active.

Jihad Ward 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 43 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Other Giants Players

Jihad Ward 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Titans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 Panthers 0.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 4 Bears 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Packers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 0.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 10 Texans 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Commanders 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 17 Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Wild Card @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Divisional @Eagles 0.0 1.0 2 0 0

