With +20000 odds to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Jordan Whitehead a long shot for the award (51st-best odds in league).

Jordan Whitehead 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Jordan Whitehead Insights

Whitehead had two interceptions to go with 89 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and eight passes defended last year.

Defensively, the Jets were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking third-best by surrendering only 189.4 passing yards per game. They ranked 15th on offense (219.0 passing yards per game).

New York compiled 99.2 rushing yards per game on offense (25th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 16th on the other side of the ball with 121.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Jets Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Aaron Rodgers +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Ahmad Gardner +1100 (4th in NFL) Garrett Wilson +2500 (8th in NFL) Quinnen Williams +2500 (10th in NFL) Breece Hall +6000 (32nd in NFL) Zach Wilson +25000 (47th in NFL) Jordan Whitehead +20000 (51st in NFL) Allen Lazard +20000 (75th in NFL)

