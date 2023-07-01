Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After batting .185 with a double and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .210 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 53.3% of his 45 games this season, Trevino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 45), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Trevino has driven home a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 13 games this season (28.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.219
|AVG
|.200
|.250
|OBP
|.257
|.329
|SLG
|.262
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Flaherty (4-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, June 19, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.95 ERA ranks 61st, 1.600 WHIP ranks 67th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
