With +1600 odds to win the MVP award this season, Josh Allen is one of the favorites for the award (sixth-best odds in NFL).

Josh Allen 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +1600 6th Bet $100 to win $1,600

Josh Allen Insights

Allen has thrown for 2,423 yards (269.2 per game), completing 71.3% of his passes, with 18 TDs and nine INTs.

He has also run 44 times for 233 yards and six TDs.

The Bills have called a pass on 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this season and run the ball 41.3% of the time. They are third in the league in points scored.

On the offensive side of the ball, Buffalo has been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by totaling 262.1 per game. The Bills rank 14th on defense (219.6 passing yards allowed per game).

All Bills Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Stefon Diggs +3500 (5th in NFL) Josh Allen +1600 (6th in NFL) Gregory Rousseau +25000 (44th in NFL) James Cook +15000 (48th in NFL) Damien Harris +25000 (92nd in NFL)

