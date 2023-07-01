Josh Hart of the New York Knicks is +15000 to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and information on Hart.

Josh Hart DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +15000 (18th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Sixth Man Odds: +12500 (16th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $12500)

Josh Hart 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Points 7.8 210 Rebounds 5.9 158 Assists 2.8 75 Steals 0.9 25 Blocks 0.3 7 FG% 46.1% 82-for-178 3P% 35.9% 28-for-78

Josh Hart's Next Game

Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI

