Josh Norman: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Josh Norman and the Buffalo Bills will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Norman's stats in the article below.
Watch the Bills in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Josh Norman Injury Status
Norman is currently listed as active.
Is Norman your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Josh Norman 2023 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|0 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Rep Norman and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Bills Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Josh Norman 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.