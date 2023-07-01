Julius Randle's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award are +12500. For more stats and information on this New York Knicks player, see below.

Julius Randle Clutch POY Odds

  • Clutch Player Odds: +12500 (35th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $12500)
  • MVP Odds: +25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Julius Randle 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 27
Points 22.7 613
Rebounds 9.5 257
Assists 5.2 140
Steals 0.6 16
Blocks 0.2 6
FG% 46.4% 224-for-483
3P% 29.3% 41-for-140

Julius Randle's Next Game

