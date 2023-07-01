At +5000, Kayvon Thibodeaux is outside the top-10 favorites to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 18th-best in the NFL.

Want to bet on Kayvon Thibodeaux? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Kayvon Thibodeaux 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +5000 18th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Kayvon Thibodeaux Insights

Thibodeaux totaled 49 tackles, 6.0 TFL, four sacks, and five passes defended in 14 games last year.

The Giants averaged 185.7 passing yards per game on offense last season (26th in the NFL), and they ranked 14th on the other side of the ball with 214 passing yards allowed per game.

New York sported the 27th-ranked defense this season in terms of rushing yards (144.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was better on offense, ranking fourth-best with 148.2 rushing yards per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Giants Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Saquon Barkley +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Daniel Jones +8000 (22nd in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Kayvon Thibodeaux +5000 (18th in NFL) Darren Waller +12500 (50th in NFL) Leonard Williams +20000 (51st in NFL) Azeez Ojulari +25000 (71st in NFL) Isaiah Hodgins +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.