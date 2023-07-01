Latavius Murray's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 11 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets. Gametime is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET.

Latavius Murray Injury Status

Murray is currently not on the injury report.

Latavius Murray 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 171 CAR, 760 YDS (4.4 YPC), 6 TD 35 TAR, 27 REC, 132 YDS, 0 TD

Latavius Murray Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 127.20 95 31 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 40.41 283 73 2023 ADP - 285 78

Other Bills Players

Latavius Murray 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Vikings 11 57 1 1 8 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 66 0 1 -2 0 Week 7 Jets 8 24 1 2 -1 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 14 46 1 1 13 0 Week 10 @Titans 9 24 0 3 23 0 Week 11 Raiders 17 49 1 4 23 0 Week 12 @Panthers 13 92 0 1 6 0 Week 13 @Ravens 17 47 0 4 14 0 Week 14 Chiefs 8 32 0 3 -1 0 Week 15 Cardinals 24 130 1 1 12 0 Week 16 @Rams 8 34 0 1 6 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 12 56 0 4 16 0 Week 18 Chargers 15 103 1 1 15 0

