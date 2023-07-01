The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Lawrence Cager and the New York Giants opening the year with a game against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Lawrence Cager Injury Status

Cager is currently not listed as injured.

Lawrence Cager 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 19 TAR, 13 REC, 118 YDS, 1 TD

Lawrence Cager Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 17.80 373 66 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 17.18 418 70 2023 ADP - 633 102

Other Giants Players

Lawrence Cager 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Texans 2 2 9 1 Week 11 Lions 3 2 20 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 2 1 20 0 Week 18 @Eagles 10 8 69 0 Wild Card @Vikings 2 1 4 0 Divisional @Eagles 1 1 16 0

