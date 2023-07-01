Lawrence Cager: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Lawrence Cager and the New York Giants opening the year with a game against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.
Lawrence Cager Injury Status
Cager is currently not listed as injured.
Lawrence Cager 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|19 TAR, 13 REC, 118 YDS, 1 TD
Lawrence Cager Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|17.80
|373
|66
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|17.18
|418
|70
|2023 ADP
|-
|633
|102
Other Giants Players
Lawrence Cager 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|2
|2
|9
|1
|Week 11
|Lions
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|2
|1
|20
|0
|Week 18
|@Eagles
|10
|8
|69
|0
|Wild Card
|@Vikings
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Divisional
|@Eagles
|1
|1
|16
|0
