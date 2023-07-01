Leonard Fournette and the Buffalo Bills will square off against the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17 of the 2023 campaign. If you're trying to find Fournette's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Watch the Bills in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Leonard Fournette Injury Status

Fournette is currently not on the injury report.

Is Fournette your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Leonard Fournette 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
5 CAR, 20 YDS (4.0 YPC), 0 TD 0 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Fournette and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Leonard Fournette Fantasy Insights

  • In Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Fournette put up 2.0 fantasy points, carrying five times for 20 yards (4.0 yards per carry).

Other Bills Players

Jordan Poyer: Stats & Injury News
Stefon Diggs: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Damien Harris: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Von Miller: Stats & Injury News
James Cook: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Tre'Davious White: Stats & Injury News
Gabriel Davis: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Gregory Rousseau: Stats & Injury News
Leonard Floyd: Stats & Injury News
Taron Johnson: Stats & Injury News
Rasul Douglas: Stats & Injury News
Kyle Allen: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Josh Allen: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Matt Milano: Stats & Injury News
DaQuan Jones: Stats & Injury News
Latavius Murray: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Ed Oliver: Stats & Injury News
Tyrel Dodson: Stats & Injury News
Dawson Knox: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Terrel Bernard: Stats & Injury News
Damar Hamlin: Stats & Injury News
Taylor Rapp: Stats & Injury News
A.J. Epenesa: Stats & Injury News
Kaiir Elam: Stats & Injury News
Josh Norman: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Leonard Fournette 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs
Week 16 @Chargers 5 20 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.