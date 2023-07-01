Leonard Fournette and the Buffalo Bills will square off against the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17 of the 2023 campaign. If you're trying to find Fournette's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Leonard Fournette Injury Status

Fournette is currently not on the injury report.

Leonard Fournette 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 5 CAR, 20 YDS (4.0 YPC), 0 TD 0 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Leonard Fournette Fantasy Insights

In Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Fournette put up 2.0 fantasy points, carrying five times for 20 yards (4.0 yards per carry).

Other Bills Players

Leonard Fournette 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 16 @Chargers 5 20 0 0 0 0

