Leonard Williams is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New York Giants kick off their season in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Leonard Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Leonard Williams NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Leonard Williams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 45 Tackles (5 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Leonard Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Titans 0 0 5 0 0 Week 2 Panthers 0 0 2 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 0 0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1 1 8 0 0 Week 10 Texans 0.5 0 9 0 0 Week 11 Lions 0 0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 0 2 6 0 0 Week 13 Commanders 0 0 3 0 0 Week 16 @Vikings 1 2 4 0 0 Week 17 Colts 0 0 2 0 0 Wild Card @Vikings 0 0 4 0 1 Divisional @Eagles 0 0 2 0 0

