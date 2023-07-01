Matt Breida's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys. Gametime is set for 8:20 PM ET.

Matt Breida Injury Status

Breida is currently not on the injured list.

Matt Breida 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 54 CAR, 220 YDS (4.1 YPC), 1 TD 25 TAR, 20 REC, 118 YDS, 0 TD

Matt Breida Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 39.80 275 63 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 44.60 272 70 2023 ADP - 291 80

Other Giants Players

Matt Breida 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Titans 5 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Panthers 1 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bears 3 18 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Packers 4 14 0 2 13 0 Week 6 Ravens 3 -6 0 2 17 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 4 19 0 1 14 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 2 5 0 1 10 0 Week 10 Texans 6 20 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Lions 3 13 1 1 16 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 2 6 0 1 9 0 Week 13 Commanders 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 14 Eagles 3 6 0 2 9 0 Week 15 @Commanders 2 6 0 1 6 0 Week 16 @Vikings 2 9 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Colts 9 59 0 1 8 0 Week 18 @Eagles 4 28 0 7 12 0 Wild Card @Vikings 3 8 0 0 0 0 Divisional @Eagles 4 23 1 1 19 0

