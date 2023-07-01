Matt Breida: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Matt Breida's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys. Gametime is set for 8:20 PM ET.
Matt Breida Injury Status
Breida is currently not on the injured list.
Is Breida your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Matt Breida 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|54 CAR, 220 YDS (4.1 YPC), 1 TD
|25 TAR, 20 REC, 118 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Breida and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Matt Breida Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|39.80
|275
|63
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|44.60
|272
|70
|2023 ADP
|-
|291
|80
Other Giants Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Matt Breida 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Titans
|5
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Panthers
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Packers
|4
|14
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|3
|-6
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|4
|19
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|2
|5
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|6
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Lions
|3
|13
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|2
|6
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 13
|Commanders
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|3
|6
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 15
|@Commanders
|2
|6
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Colts
|9
|59
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 18
|@Eagles
|4
|28
|0
|7
|12
|0
|Wild Card
|@Vikings
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Eagles
|4
|23
|1
|1
|19
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.