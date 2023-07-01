Mecole Hardman: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Mecole Hardman is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New York Jets kick off their season in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.
Mecole Hardman Injury Status
Hardman is currently listed as active.
Is Hardman your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Mecole Hardman 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|34 TAR, 25 REC, 297 YDS, 4 TD
|4 CAR, 31 YDS (7.8 YPC), 2 TD
Rep Hardman and the New York Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mecole Hardman Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|68.80
|193
|65
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|78.60
|201
|74
|2023 ADP
|-
|261
|90
Other Jets Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Mecole Hardman 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|6
|3
|16
|1
|Week 2
|Chargers
|4
|3
|49
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|5
|4
|73
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|4
|3
|42
|1
|Week 7
|@49ers
|4
|4
|32
|1
|Week 9
|Titans
|9
|6
|79
|1
|Championship Game
|Bengals
|3
|2
|10
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.