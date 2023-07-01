Michael Carter II's 2023 season kicks off on September 11 with a Week 1 contest that pits the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. Gametime is slated for 8:15 PM ET.

Michael Carter II Injury Status

Carter is currently not on the injury report.

Michael Carter II 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 62 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 9 Pass Def.

Michael Carter II 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Ravens 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 2 @Browns 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 5 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Week 6 @Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 0.0 1.0 7 1 1 Week 9 Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 11 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 12 Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 0.0 1.0 4 0 1 Week 14 @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 15 Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 1

