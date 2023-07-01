Michael Carter: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Michael Carter when the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills come together at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.
Michael Carter Injury Status
Carter is currently listed as active.
Michael Carter 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|114 CAR, 402 YDS (3.5 YPC), 3 TD
|54 TAR, 41 REC, 288 YDS, 0 TD
Michael Carter Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|85.00
|167
|41
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|35.48
|309
|85
|2023 ADP
|-
|265
|71
Other Jets Players
Michael Carter 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|10
|60
|0
|7
|40
|0
|Week 2
|@Browns
|7
|23
|0
|5
|27
|0
|Week 3
|Bengals
|11
|39
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|9
|15
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|10
|21
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 6
|@Packers
|6
|41
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|13
|29
|0
|2
|45
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|7
|26
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|12
|76
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 11
|@Patriots
|8
|19
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|6
|21
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 14
|@Bills
|5
|5
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Lions
|4
|15
|0
|1
|16
|0
|Week 16
|Jaguars
|2
|6
|0
|5
|44
|0
|Week 17
|@Seahawks
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 18
|@Dolphins
|3
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
