The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Micheal Clemons and the New York Jets opening the year with a tilt against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Micheal Clemons Injury Status

Clemons is currently not on the injury report.

Micheal Clemons 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 33 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Micheal Clemons 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bengals 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Patriots 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 0.5 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 0.0 1.0 2 0 0

