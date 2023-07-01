In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (presented to the NHL's leading goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad is currently +15000 -- scroll down for more stats and info.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mika Zibanejad's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Think Mika Zibanejad will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Mika Zibanejad 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 19:12 576:17 Goals 0.4 11 Assists 0.6 17 Points 0.9 28 Hits 0.4 11 Takeaways 0.6 17 Giveaways 0.4 11 Penalty Minutes 0.7 22

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Mika Zibanejad's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

ESPN+,Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.