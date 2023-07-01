Mika Zibanejad 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (presented to the NHL's leading goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad is currently +15000 -- scroll down for more stats and info.
Mika Zibanejad's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
Mika Zibanejad 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|30
|Time on Ice
|19:12
|576:17
|Goals
|0.4
|11
|Assists
|0.6
|17
|Points
|0.9
|28
|Hits
|0.4
|11
|Takeaways
|0.6
|17
|Giveaways
|0.4
|11
|Penalty Minutes
|0.7
|22
Mika Zibanejad's Next Game
- Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
