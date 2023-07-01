Looking at odds to win the NBA MVP award for 2023-24, the Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Mikal Bridges MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

DPOY Odds: +15000 (18th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

+15000 (18th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000) Clutch Player Odds: +3300 (12th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $3300)

Mikal Bridges 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Points 21.7 585 Rebounds 5.4 147 Assists 3.7 100 Steals 1 26 Blocks 0.4 12 FG% 45.7% 208-for-455 3P% 37.7% 60-for-159

Mikal Bridges' Next Game

Matchup: Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, ALT

NBA TV, YES, ALT

