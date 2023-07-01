Nicolas Claxton's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award are +3000. For more stats and info on this Brooklyn Nets player, scroll down.

Nicolas Claxton DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +3000 (6th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $3000)

Nicolas Claxton 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 18 Points 11.8 212 Rebounds 9.2 165 Assists 1.4 25 Steals 0.4 7 Blocks 2.5 45 FG% 64.6% 93-for-144 3P% 100.0% 1-for-1

Nicolas Claxton's Next Game

Matchup: Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets

Game Day: December 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM

TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, ALT

